Public hearing to be held Oct. 29 on Serenity Lodge, possible community plan amendment

The subject property is shown in a diagram. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Municipality of East Hants council passed a motion (C25(95)) directing staff to find a solution to separate business from home properties at Serenity Lodge.

This could be either through a Development Agreement or another option.

There are two civic points on the subject lands: 53 Bakery Lane, a single-unit dwelling, and 39 Russell McKeen Drive, which is Serenity Lodge, a small residential care facility.

The total area of the subject property is 1.44 hectares. The lot has frontage on Bakery Lane. The property is designated Established Residential Neighbourhood Designation and zoned Two Dwelling Unit Residential Zone.

Adjoining properties are also zoned Two Dwelling Unit Residential Zone.

There is an existing development agreement on the subject lands that permits Serenity Lodge, which is a small residential care facility and is considered an institutional use.

The public hearing is set for the Oct. 29 meeting at East Hants council.

The purpose of Council’s direction is to develop a policy and regulation that will permit Institutional Use (Zone uses to be subdivided with frontage on an existing right-of-way easement for land zoned Two Dwelling Unit Residential Zone.

By doing so, the owners of Serenity Lodge will be permitted to subdivide their property into two lots, with one of the lots having frontage on a right-of-way easement in the South Corridor and Commercial Growth Management Area.

Current regulations do not permit land to be subdivided on right-of-way easements in the South Corridor and Commercial Growth Management Area.

The proposal does not enable other lots to be subdivided with frontage on Russell Mckeen Drive for purposes other than institutional uses.