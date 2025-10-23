East Hants council approves amendments to community plan

The Lloyd E. Matheson Centre where the Municipality of East Hants offices are located. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: Councillors with the Municipality of East Hants have approved amendments to the official community plan.

The approval occurred at their council meeting on Sept. 24.

Amendments to the Land Use Bylaw section 3.14- Accessory Dwelling Units, to amend the minimum lot size requirements, design requirements, and where there is no net increase to the lot coverage for lots under 600 sq.m, a garage suite could be permitted.

PLN24-015: Development Agreement Amendment – Lantz



Application from Clayton Developments Ltd. to amend their development agreement for Kiln Creek.

The application includes a request for an additional 100 residential units, including more apartment units and townhomes. Also included is a request for a self-storage building and townhomes with 16ft frontages.

Any aggrieved person, the Provincial Director of Planning or Council of an adjoining Municipality may, within 14 days of publication of this notice, appeal Council’s decision to the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board in accordance with the Municipal Government Act.

A copy of the land use bylaw amendments and development agreement may be inspected at: easthants.ca/community-planning.

Details regarding the development agreement application can be found at easthants.ca/planning-applications.