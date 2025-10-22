N.S. NDP: Government more interested in PR than solutions

Suzy Hansen. (NS NDP/FB photo)

HALIFAX: After almost a year with no dedicated Department or Minister of Housing, the Houston government has finally re-appointed a minister – but has yet to re-establish the department.

Last year, Tim Houston eliminated the dedicated Department and Minister of Housing, folding those crucial responsibilities into the new Department of Growth and Development.

New Democrats have been pushing against this harmful change ever since.

Nova Scotia is in the middle of a historic housing crisis and Tim Houston has only made things worse.

Since the government was elected:

Families are spending $4,400 more each year on rent;

Homelessness has nearly doubled in the Halifax area and almost tripled in the western area;

The waitlist for public housing increased by almost 40 per cent;

Halifax became as expensive as Toronto.

According to a Parliamentary Budget Officer’s report from earlier this month, the price of homes in Halifax is 74 per cent higher than what families can afford.

“It’s been almost a year without a Department or Minister of Housing and the results speak for themselves.

“Rents keep climbing, the public housing waitlist keeps growing, and more families are losing hope of ever owning a home,” said Official Opposition Housing Critic Suzy Hansen.

“The government is doing half the job by appointing a Housing Minister, but they also need to take the housing crisis seriously and make the changes Nova Scotians need,” Hansen said.

“Without a dedicated department, we won’t hold our breath.”

New Democrats will push the new Housing Minister to create real rent control, protect renters, open pathways to homeownership and invest in homes Nova Scotians can actually afford.