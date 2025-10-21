Premier Houston tabs MacDonald for cabinet role as Municipal Affairs minister

Minister of Municipal Affairs John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: The MLA for Hants East is one of two new members of Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet after an unexpected shuffle took place Oct. 21.

Premier Houston announced the cabinet changes that will enable the government to stay focused on energy and resource development.



The Premier will take over as Minister of Energy. He will continue as President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Minister of Trade.

“I want to turn Nova Scotia into an energy superpower,” said Premier Houston.

“Responsible resource development will power our economy for generations, combat poverty and help Nova Scotians earn more money.”

Two members of the legislative assembly will become ministers.



John A. MacDonald, who represents Hants East, will become the new Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Meanwhile John Lohr will continue as Minister of Finance and Treasury Board.



John White will become the Minister of Housing.

Colton LeBlanc will remain Minister of Growth and Development.

The release said that Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management, will also take on the role of Minister of Natural Resources.

Barbara Adams will become Minister of Opportunities and Social Development and also maintain her current portfolios.

Scott Armstrong will be the new Attorney General, Minister of Justice, and Minister of Equity and Anti-Racism.

Premier Houston thanked outgoing ministers Tory Rushton, Becky Druhan and Trevor Boudreau for their ongoing commitment to the people of Nova Scotia. They will continue to sit as MLAs.



“I am grateful to have such a strong cabinet and caucus. Nova Scotians chose us to lead this province,” said Premier Houston.

“We will lead this province to a more prosperous future.”

Appointments are effective immediately following the swearing-in ceremony that took place on Tuesday afternoon.