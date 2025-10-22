The Laker News

Kidney called up to AHL by Rocket

ByPat Healey

Oct 22, 2025 #AHL, #ECHL, #Enfield, #Laval Rocket, #Maritime Hockey, #Montreal Canadiens, #Riley Kidney, #Trois-Rivieres Lions
Riley Kidney is up with the Rocket of the AHL. (Submitted/Maritime Hockey)

LAVAL, QUE.: An Enfield hockey player has been called up to the AHL after starting the season int he East Coast Hockey League.

Riley Kidney got the call to the Laval Rocket of the AHL earlier this week. The move came after some players were called up to the big club, the Montreal Canadiens.

Kidney, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, had been sent down to the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL after the Rocket’s camp was held.

With the Lions in one game, he had an assist and was plus-3.

Laval was to begin a three games in four night stint over three different cities on Wednesday night in Belleville, Ont., before going to Rochester, N.Y. and Utica, N.Y. for games Friday and Saturday.

By Pat Healey

