Tigers boys bring home third place from Western PEI volleyball classic

ByPat Healey

The ball is hit up in the air by a Westisle High player as HERH players ready for the return. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE, PEI: The Hants East Rural High (HERH) Tigers boys varsity volleyball team turned in their best-ever tournament finish, claiming third place at the 35th Annual Westisle Wolverine Volleyball Classic in western Prince Edward Island.

The Tigers went undefeated on Friday’s opening day, defeating both Westisle and Dartmouth High in three sets.

HERH wrapped up pool play Saturday with a 2–2 record before knocking off a strong Three Oaks squad in the crossover round to advance to the semifinals.

There, HERH fell just short against Charlottetown Rural in a tight match, finishing third overall, the program’s top showing since it was revived four years ago.

The HERH Tigers boys volleyball team came home with third. (Submitted photo)

Captain Logan Gerber said he was proud of the team’s play.

“Our competitiveness and grit on the court was unmatched this past weekend,” he said. “Each of our players has grown so much from the start of the season. It’s amazing to see how we’ve come together.”

Head coach Richard Ashton, who restarted the boys volleyball program at HERH in 2022, said the performance was particularly meaningful.

“These boys fought to earn every point on that court,” Ashton said. “I’m incredibly proud of each and every member of the team.

“Having grown up in PEI and competed in this tournament as a player myself, seeing our team succeed here really hits home.”

The Tigers now turn their focus to the West Kings Annual Halloween Invitational in Berwick this coming weekend.

Action between Westisle and HERH. (Submitted photo)

🏐 HERH Tigers Tournament Recap

  • Event: 35th Annual Westisle Wolverine Volleyball Classic
  • Location: Elmsdale, PEI
  • Record: 2–0 Friday; 2–2 Saturday (Third Place Overall)
  • Highlights:
    • Wins over Westisle, Dartmouth High, and Three Oaks
    • Best tournament finish in program history
  • Next Up: West Kings Annual Halloween Invitational — Berwick, NS

