Traffic delays expected on Rocky Lake Drive today Oct. 22

Traffic advisories in N.S. (Google photo)

BEDFORD: HRM is advising of traffic delays on Rocky Lake Drive in Bedford today Oct. 22.

In a release, HRM said that work is going to be happening between 440 Rocky Lake Drive and Central Street.

The work will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This is to facilitate line painting in support of the2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Stop-and-go traffic will be in place while this work is underway.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.