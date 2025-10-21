Driver charged by police for stunting in Beaver Bank

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

BEAVER BANK: A 37-year-old man has been charged for stunting along Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank on Oct. 20.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 7:55 a.m., a member of the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank.

The vehicle crossed the double centre line and passed two other vehicles.

A 37-year-old man was pulled over and ticketed for stunting and for an unsafe lane change.

Police say the man’s vehicle was seized and his licence was suspended for seven days.

A stunting charge is laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit conducts regular patrols of the roads to enforce speed limits, address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road.

To report dangerous driving, call 911.

File #25-15189