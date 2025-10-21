The Laker News

Featured News

Driver charged by police for stunting in Beaver Bank

ByPat Healey

Oct 21, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP, #police, #stunting, #traffic unit, #unsafe passing, #Windgate Drive
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

BEAVER BANK: A 37-year-old man has been charged for stunting along Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank on Oct. 20.

Halifax Regional Police say that at approximately 7:55 a.m., a member of the Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at 118 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Windgate Drive in Beaver Bank.

The vehicle crossed the double centre line and passed two other vehicles.

A 37-year-old man was pulled over and ticketed for stunting and for an unsafe lane change.

Police say the man’s vehicle was seized and his licence was suspended for seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT:

A stunting charge is laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The Halifax Regional Police Traffic Unit conducts regular patrols of the roads to enforce speed limits, address traffic safety issues and educate citizens on the rules of the road.

To report dangerous driving, call 911.

File #25-15189

By Pat Healey

Related Post

East Hants News

Premier Houston tabs MacDonald for cabinet role as Municipal Affairs minister

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Community continues to step up: Family friend starts GoFundMe for Gaul family

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Craft fair brings creativity, community spirit to Georges P. Vanier Jr. High

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

Premier Houston tabs MacDonald for cabinet role as Municipal Affairs minister

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Driver charged by police for stunting in Beaver Bank

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Community continues to step up: Family friend starts GoFundMe for Gaul family

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Craft fair brings creativity, community spirit to Georges P. Vanier Jr. High

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey