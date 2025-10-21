Community continues to step up: Family friend starts GoFundMe for Gaul family

A GoFundMe has been started in support of the Gaul family who lost their young daughter Adalind (far left). She was one of two who died in a tragic boating accident. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A family friend of the second child who died tragically in a boating accident weekend has started a GoFundMe with the approval of the family.

Adalind Gaul, five-years-old and a Grade primary student at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary, passed away when the boat she was on with a man and two other children took on water and overturned near West Caledonia, Queens County on Lake Rossignol. One other child, Lucy Cable-Munroe, also died in the accident.

The man and another child were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe has been started by friend Bethany MacDonald as a way for the community to step up and support the family as they navigate this unthinkable tragedy.

“There are no words to describe the pain and devastation they are facing as they try to navigate life after such a profound loss,” MacDonald said in the post on the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe for Adalind can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-gaul-and-cablemunroe-families

Previous story: GoFundMe launched for Cable-Munroe family; meal train started for both families

In the GoFundMe page, Adalind is described as a little spitfire – full of energy, laughter and love.

“She adored biking, being outdoors, monkey bars, and a good challenge. Her beautiful smile could brighten any room she walked into,” said MacDonald. “She loved spending time with her family and friends, trying new things, and never giving up no matter what.

“She was deeply loved by her entire family and everyone who had the joy of knowing her. She leaves the world a little less bright but far more beautiful for having her in it.”

MacDonald said as the Gaul family grieve and take time to heal, they are also confronting the practical realities that come with being away from work and managing unexpected expenses – including funeral costs, counseling, household bills, and simply the time they need to focus on each other.

“This fund has been set up to help ease some of that financial burden and give them the space to grieve without added worry,’ said MacDonald. “Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward supporting the family as they take the difficult steps forward in the coming weeks and months.”

She added that the love, prayers, and kindness from the community mean more than words can express.

