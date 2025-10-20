GoFundMe launched for Cable-Munroe family; Meal train started for both families

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of Lucy Cable-Munroe (left) following the tragic boating accident. Neighbour Shelly Juurlink has launched the fundraiser. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A GoFundMe has been launched (with permission from the family) in support of the family of one of two children who died tragically in a boating accident last weekend in West Caledonia, Queens County.

Lucy Cable-Munroe has been identified as one of the two children who died in the accident that occurred on Oct. 19 at Lake Rossignol. The other was Adalind Gaul, while a man and another child were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say all four were wearing life-jackets when the boat they were on took on water and sadly overturned.

In the GoFundMe page, it describes Lucy (“Juice”) as a sweet, kind, polite little “old soul” – with a fashion sense at 10, that most 20 somethings would only dream of having.

“She had a sparkle about her that lit up every room she entered… in every way taking after her mother, Becky,” said Shelly Juurlink, organizer of the GoFundMe for Lucy, who lived just a few doors down from Shelly’s family.

Shelly said Lucy was a dear friend of her son, Lennon, like a sister (though they secretly hoped they would marry someday.)

The GoFundMe is at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-lucy-cablemunroe

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lucy had her father, Troy – a self proclaimed “Girl Dad” – wrapped around her little finger. And he loved every minute of it. He has always cared for, and continues to care for his Girls, with great pride and affection.

“Lucy was a great role model for her little sister, Poppy, who she loved dearly,” said Shelly. “She was a deeply loyal friend, to those who were lucky enough to know her pleasant soul.”

Lucy’s time here was far too short, yet her family gave her a full and beautiful life for the brief and precious time they had her. Her warmth and kindness will be remembered forever.

“We ask that you please consider donating to help the Cable-Munroe family through this devastating time — to help with funeral expenses and take one less worry off their plate during this time that no family should ever have to go through,” said Shelly.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Cable-Munroe family in their time of unimaginable grieving.”

Shelly said there is also so much love to the Gaul family who are also navigating an incredibly difficult time with the loss of their beautiful daughter.

“You are loved. You are held. We got you,” said Shelly.

ADVERTISEMENT:

There is also a meal train going for both families, as organized by Katelyn Young and Jessica Fletcher-Marmont.

“While I can’t begin to imagine what the parents feel, I know exactly how the children do. After losing two of my brothers, I know how their eyes and their hearts will search for them for the rest of their lives,” said Jessica in her Facebook post.

“As a community, I know we will rally around these families and do all we can to make sure there is always food on their doorstep and help a phone call away.”

“To the Gaul’s and the Cable-Munroe’s, I hope you can feel all our arms around you in this season of darkness. And when the world seems to move on to the next tragic headline, know that your community has not moved on,” said Jessica.

Links for the meal train are below: (Option provided to gift the family an Uber eats card)

Cable-Munroe meal train: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/o891n4

Gaul family meal train: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/kyw51v

Recipient: Karla Gaul Email: Kdeyoung@dal.ca

Recipient: Troy Munroe Email: troymunroe@gmail.com

*if you desire to provide financial support to these families, these emails can also be used for e-transfer.

“Thank you to all those that have already supported these families,” added Katelyn and Jessica. “We know they are feeling all of our love.”

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html