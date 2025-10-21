The Laker News

Featured News

Police charge woman after theft of a fire truck

ByPat Healey

Oct 21, 2025 #fire, #fire truck stolen, #Halifax, #Halifax Regional Police, #Hlaifax Fire, #HRP
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: A 28-year-old woman has been charged by Halifax Regional Police (HRP) after a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency truck was stolen on Monday morning Oct. 20.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire alarm at a building on Almon Street in Halifax.

“While on scene, a woman got into a fire truck and drove away,” said HRP in a release.

Police were called at approximately 5:50 a.m. Officers located the unoccupied fire truck at the intersection of Clifton Street and Charles Street.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At approximately 6:30 a.m., officers located and arrested the suspect in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street.

There were no physical injuries reported and no reports of property damage.

Julia Elvena King, 28, appeared in Halifax provincial court later Oct. 20 to face the following charges:

-Assault a peace officer

-Mischief

-Mischief endangering life

-Operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by alcohol or drugs or combination of both

-Failure or refusal to comply with demand for testing

-Theft over $5000.00

-Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00

File #25-151871

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Community continues to step up: Family friend starts GoFundMe for Gaul family

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Craft fair brings creativity, community spirit to Georges P. Vanier Jr. High

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey
News

N.S. RCMP partners with teen advocate to recognize youth road safety week

Oct 21, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Community continues to step up: Family friend starts GoFundMe for Gaul family

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Craft fair brings creativity, community spirit to Georges P. Vanier Jr. High

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Senior Hockey: Pens storm back to win, spoil NSSHL home opener for Bearcats

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey
News

N.S. RCMP partners with teen advocate to recognize youth road safety week

October 21, 2025 Pat Healey