Carroll releases “Don’t Fly Wizzness Class” music video standing up for airline fairness

New song shines light on disrespectful treatment of Uzbek passenger by Wizz Air

WAVERLEY: Musician and storyteller Dave Carroll has once again taken to song to call out airline mistreatment.

This time it comes with a powerful message about fairness and respect.

Carroll, best known for his viral United Breaks Guitars trilogy that took the world by storm 16 years ago, released his newest music video Oct. 21, “Don’t Fly Wizzness Class,” in collaboration with his new friend from Uzbekistan, Sukhrob Ubaydullaev.

The song and video were inspired by Ubaydullaev’s 2023 experience with Wizz Air, when he and three other unrelated Uzbeks were denied boarding their flight from Rome. This was despite holding valid tickets. No reason was given, and no compensation or refund was offered.

“What happened to Sukhrob was exceptionally disrespectful,” said Carroll, of Waverley, in an interview.

“I think he was targeted because he comes from a developing country, outside the EU, and Wizz Air gambled that people who fit his profile wouldn’t be loud enough on their own to hold the airline accountable.”

With his student visa about to expire, Ubaydullaev scrambled to buy another ticket to Turkey, where no visa was required for 90 days. He soon found himself stranded and broke, living on the streets of Istanbul for a week.

Two weeks later, after a series of connecting flights and a long overland drive, he finally made it home to Uzbekistan.

Carroll said Ubaydullaev’s story reminded him of his own viral journey with United Breaks Guitars.

“I’ve been asked hundreds of times since then to create another airline video, and I’ve always declined until now,” Carroll said.

“Sukhrob’s genuine motivations and his unwillingness to just let it go struck a chord with me.

“I saw myself in him.”

Carroll said “Don’t Fly Wizzness Class” isn’t just a protest song, it’s a call for dignity.

“We all have more in common than we don’t,” he said. “Everyone deserves respect, no matter where they come from.”

He’s encouraging people to watch, like, and share the video on both YouTube and Facebook to help amplify their message.

“Maybe Wizz Air and other companies will be reminded that we’re watching them,” said Carroll. “Everyone has a loud voice, especially when we raise our voices together.”

The video can be watched on YouTube and on Facebook

“Don’t Fly Wizzness Class” Quick Facts

