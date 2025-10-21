N.S. RCMP partners with teen advocate for Canadian youth road safety week

17-year-old Corinne Cameron, who is sharing her story of survival and recovery after a car crash in August 2023. (RCMP photo)

DARTMOUTH/EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: The RCMP in Nova Scotia is marking Canadian Youth Road Safety Week, October 20–26, with a powerful message aimed at saving young lives on our roads.

This year’s campaign features a compelling local voice: 17-year-old Corinne Cameron, who is sharing her story of survival and recovery after a car crash in August 2023.

Corinne was one of six youth in a vehicle when she was ejected during a crash; she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Pictou County native suffered a stroke and now lives with invisible disabilities. Her experience underscores the tragic consequences of risky decisions and the life-saving importance of seatbelt use.

Just back from working with two fashion designers at Paris Fashion Week, Corinne is using her voice to advocate for youth road safety.

As a spokesperson for this year’s local campaign, she’s sharing how one moment changed her life, and how others can avoid the same fate.

“Seatbelts save lives. I didn’t wear mine, and it nearly cost me everything,” says Corinne. “I want other teens to know that buckling up isn’t just a rule, it’s a choice that could save your life.”

RCMP officers across Nova Scotia will be conducting targeted seatbelt enforcement throughout the week, supported by digital campaigns, school outreach, and community engagement.

The campaign will also feature a youth-driven hashtag, #BuckleUpNS, encouraging teens to share why they choose to buckle up.

Sgt. John White of RCMP Nova Scotia Traffic Services, who responded to Corinne’s crash, will join her in media appearances and school talks.

“Corinne’s courage in sharing her story is helping us reach youth in a way that enforcement alone cannot,” said Sgt. White.

“Her voice is authentic, and her message is urgent.”

Canadian Youth Road Safety Week is a national initiative led by Parachute Canada, focused on reducing preventable injuries and fatalities among youth.

In Nova Scotia, the RCMP is committed to keeping roads safe through education, enforcement, and partnerships.







































