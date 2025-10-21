Annual GPV band craft fair showcases creativity, community spirit

Flora MacDonald checks out one of the craft tables at the GPV Band craft fair. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: The annual Georges P. Vanier Junior High Band Craft Fair once again filled the school gym and cafeteria with colour, creativity, and community spirit from Oct. 17–18.

Dozens of local vendors and students set up tables to sell their handmade creations, all in support of the school’s band program.

Among the young artisans drawing attention was SJ Boyd, who, along with their sister Maggie, sold handmade cat and dog toys under their family’s small business name.

The siblings design and craft each toy themselves, a process that takes time, patience, and a lot of love.

“For our cat toys, we start with sewing, then stuffing, and then sewing them back together,” explained SJ.

“It’s something we both really like doing, and we try to make each one fun and durable.”

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

SJ at her booth at the craft fair. (Healey photo)

The pair’s dog toys are made from braided fleece, a favourite among pet owners for being both soft and sturdy.

“For the dog toys, we have to cut the fleece and then tie it together,” SJ said.

“We actually like to make them when we’re on road trips or watching shows.

“It’s relaxing and kind of fun to do together.”

While their toys aren’t available online yet, the siblings are making a name for themselves on the local craft fair circuit.

“Honestly, I like meeting the people and seeing all the pets and photos, and hearing all the stories afterward from happy customers,” said SJ with a smile.

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html

Paracord Pals. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Visitors to the GPVJH Band Craft Fair could browse everything from handmade jewelry and soaps to woodwork, baked goods, and festive decorations.

By doing so they were all supporting local makers and the school’s band students.

Among the 60-plus vendors there were Gnomes; handmade jewelry by the students; art work by students; Nova Dog Bakery; Quinn’s Creations; and much more.

Proceeds from table rentals and sales help fund the junior high’s band activities throughout the year, including new music, instrument maintenance, and travel to performances.

Signup for The Laker News daily free email newsletter at: https://thelakernews.weebly.com/newsletter.html

🎵 GPVJH BAND CRAFT FAIR AT A GLANCE

📍 Location: Georges P. Vanier Junior High, Fall River

🗓️ Dates: Oct. 17–18

🎟️ Hosted by: GPVJH Band Program

💰 Purpose: Fundraiser to support band activities and student musicians

👩‍🎨 Highlights: Student and community vendors selling handmade crafts, gifts, and holiday items

(Healey photo)

GPV band table being manned by the students. (Healey photo)