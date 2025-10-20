History made: Lady Dragons go undefeated to capture provincial gold

The Lockview High Lady Dragons with the inaugural girls baseball championship banner. (Submitted photo)

OXFORD: The Lockview High Lady Dragons made history in dominant fashion, going a perfect 5–0 to win gold at the inaugural School Sport Nova Scotia high school girls baseball provincials.

The Fall River-based squad opened the tournament on Oct. 17 with an 11–5 victory over a tough Barrington Municipal High team.

Pitchers Georgia Hines and Ashlyn Day combined on a three-hitter, with Day earning Co-MVP honours after a stellar performance that included 10 strikeouts, five walks, and just one hit allowed through four innings.

Neve Adams joined Day as Co-MVP, reaching base three times, driving in a pair of runs, and throwing out a runner on a steal attempt.

In the gold medal final on Saturday, the Lady Dragons faced the host Oxford Regional Education Centre Bears.

Junior pitcher Iris Long dazzled on the slab, striking out 14 of the 21 batters she faced over five innings, allowing just one ball in play.

Adams closed things out, striking out the side to secure the combined one-hitter and the 11–1 championship win.

She was also big at the plate, leading the offence by reaching base three times and collecting three RBIs.

Over the weekend, Lockview’s pitching and defense were nearly flawless, giving up just six hits in 30 innings while outscoring opponents 49–13.

Head coach Adam Long said he couldn’t be more proud of the way his players came together on and off the field.

“It was really great watching these girls of different ages and social groups, facing rainy and cold weather, band together around school sports,” Long said.

“Typically, we wouldn’t see these girls play together. They’re usually spread across recreational, AAA, AA, A, and Team Nova Scotia levels.

“This was the first time seeing them all play together, the collective female baseball product of the Lockview High communities of Waverley, Windsor Junction, Lakeview, Fall River, Beaver Bank, and Wellington-Grand Lake.”

Coach Long also credited Lockview staff and assistant coaches Scott Adams, Raelea Nickerson, and Jeremy Peck for helping make the program’s first season a success.

The Lady Dragons return to Fall River not just as champions, but as trailblazers, Long said, setting the standard for high school girls baseball in Nova Scotia.

Game Summary

Event: School Sport Nova Scotia High School Girls Baseball Provincials

Location: Oxford, N.S.

Record: 5–0 (Gold Medal Champions)

Final Game: Lockview 11, Oxford 1

Top Performers (tournament overall):

Iris Long – 14 strikeouts over five innings

Neve Adams – closed game with three strikeouts; two RBI, Co-MVP

Ashlyn Day – 10 strikeouts, one hit allowed (vs. Barrington), Co-MVP

Reese Adams – three RBI, reached base three times