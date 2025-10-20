Hope 4 Hanwell Fire fundraiser to feature Jon Cyr and band on Nov. 1

The Jon Cyr band. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A night of helping others out is planned for Nov. 1, including a special performance by a well-known Lower Sackville musician and his band mates.

Jon Cyr and his band will perform during the Hope 4 Hanwell Fire fundraiser aimed at supporting displaced families from the apartment building in Middle Sackville that caught fire leaving them without a place to call home.

The fire displaced 10-plus families in the Millwood High School area, and Cyr reached out to the school immediately to see what he could do.

Atlantic Entertainment, and Springfield Lake Rec Center were both quick to offer up their time and resources. Cyr and his band were all over the idea.

TNT Excavation & Construction for were one of the first businesses to step up to sponsor this event.

Hope 4 Hanwell will run Nov. 1 from 8-11 p.m. at the Springfield Lake Rec Centre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A silent auction; square board draws; and cash bar will be happening. Suggested donation at the door is $10-20 per person. The silent auction closes at 10 p.m.

All proceeds will be going directly to the MHS families via organizers and Cyr wanted tot hank people in advance for their support support and looks forward to seeing you all at the event.

If you’re looking for information or would like to help please contact:

Kayla Costard | kcostard@hrce.ca (Millwood High School)

Donna MacDonald | 902.456.3253 (Springfield Rec Centre)

