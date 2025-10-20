Photos: Community breakfast held at Carroll’s Corner Community Centre

CARROLL’S CORNER: A good crowd came out to enjoy breakfast on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, in Carroll’s Corner.
The breakfast was put on by Station 40 Dutch Settlement and the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre volunteers at the CCCC.
It is an annual event that the community very much enjoys.
There were even fire safety brochures and colouring games available for the kids.
The Laker News stopped by and we snapped some photos. Check them out below.
