Photos: Community breakfast held at Carroll’s Corner Community Centre

A young girl is served up some eggs with her plate of breakfast. (Healey photo)

CARROLL’S CORNER: A good crowd came out to enjoy breakfast on Saturday morning, Oct. 18, in Carroll’s Corner.

The breakfast was put on by Station 40 Dutch Settlement and the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre volunteers at the CCCC.

It is an annual event that the community very much enjoys.

There were even fire safety brochures and colouring games available for the kids.

The Laker News stopped by and we snapped some photos. Check them out below.

Yummy breakfast. (Healey photo)

The breakfast was delicious. (Healey photo)

Brochures and colouring activitIes for the kids. (Healey photo)

The pancake making legend. (Healey photo)

Finishing up their breakfast. (Healey photo)

Breakfast is served. (Healey photo)

