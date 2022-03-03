UPDATED: Dartmouth man facing charges after fleeing police, stealing vehicle

MILFORD: A 31-year-old Dartmouth man is facing a slew of charges after an incident that began in Dartmouth before ending when the vehicle he is alleged to have stolen crashed across from the Tim’s/Esso in Milford.

A previous story had the man listed from Upper Rawdon as that is the information East Hants RCMP had as his last known address. That differed then what Halifax Regional Police had, which is Dartmouth.

Const. Guillaume Tremblay said Southeast RCMP Traffic Services, East Hants RCMP, and Halifax Regional Police worked together to arrest the man who stole a vehicle from a property on Albro Lake Rd. in Dartmouth.

On March 2, at 1:38 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Albro Lake Rd. in Dartmouth. Police quickly located the vehicle on Windmill Rd. and a traffic stop was attempted.

Const. Tremblay said the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old male from Dartmouth, refused to stop and fled from police. In the interest of public safety, a pursuit was not initiated.

Shortly thereafter, Southeast RCMP Traffic Services located the vehicle driving on Hwy. 118 where another traffic stop was attempted, the driver again refused to stop and fled.

At approximately 3 p.m., East Hants District RCMP located the vehicle driving on Hwy. 2 in Lantz. A third traffic stop was attempted which again resulted in the vehicle failing to stop. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle came to rest in the ditch and the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot.

He was unsuccessful and was arrested by an East Hants RCMP and Sipekne’katik RCMP officers without further incident.

Const. Tremblay said the man was later released from custody on an appearance notice and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 5, 2022. He will be facing a charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property and Flight from Police.

File #: 22-24918, 22-25012 and 2022-61570