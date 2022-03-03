Police investigating theft of vehicle, tools from Elmsvale property

ELMSVALE: Halifax District RCMP is investigating a vehicle theft and a theft of tools on Cirrus Ln. in Elmsvale, just outside Middle Musquodoboit.

On March 2, at approximately 6 a.m., police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Cirrus Ln. in Elmsvale.

The vehicle is described as a grey 2013 GMC Sierra bearing Nova Scotia license plate GBW436.

Shortly after the vehicle was stolen, police responded to a break-in at another property on Cirrus Ln.

Photo of the GMC Sierra that was stolen:

RCMP learned that shop tools, a welder and a sander had been stolen.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-24784, 22-24785