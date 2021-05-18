VIDEO: Municipality of East Hants planners talk Enfield developments

ENFIELD: Planning staff with the Municipality of East Hants welcome concerns voiced by residents as it helps them see what the issues are when proposed development applications come forward.

That was the case for two proposed development applications in the Enfield area–Catherine Street and by Curly’s–that have had notices posted and sent to nearby residents.

Since our interview with planning staff Debbie Uloth; John Woodford; and MEH spokeswoman Jody MacArthur last week, the councillors voted no to the Catherine Street proposal. The vote was held during their May 18 meeting.

The other proposal has been in progress since May 2019, and staff will continue assessing it, and welcome residents concerns.

Here is our full length, 26 minute interview as edited by Dagley Media.