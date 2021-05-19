Good Samaritan helps police nab hit-and-run driver

ADVERTISEMENT:

ELMSDALE: RCMP have charged a man with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run at a grocery store in Elmsdale on May 15.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said police received a report of a hit-and-run in the Elmsdale Superstore parking lot.

“A man driving a pickup truck backed into a parked car, causing damage to the smaller vehicle,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said, according to a witness, the driver of the truck exited his vehicle, observed the damage, and then left the scene.

“The matter was reported by a Good Samaritan who witnessed the event,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man, who is an East Hants resident, was charged for leaving the scene of an accident.