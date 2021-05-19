Youth faces impaired driving charges after motorcycle crash

HARDWOOD LANDS: A youth has been charged with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash in Hardwood Lands on May 17.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, in his weekly From the Cruiser sponsored by GNS Renovations, that police responded to an early morning complaint of an impaired motorcycle driver who was involved in a crash.

“The subsequent investigation revealed a local youth was operating the motorcycle in Hardwood Lands when he lost control,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the driver, who was located at home, was arrested and taken to provide samples of his breath.

The youth was charged with impaired driving and will face the courts at a later date, said S/Sgt. Bushell.