Two women from Sipekne’katik charged in gas station robbery

BROOKLYN: Two women from Sipekne’katik have been charged after a robbery at a gas station in West Hants on May 18.

RCMP say they responded to the complaint of the robbery at approximately 9 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, investigators determined that a 35-year-old woman had stolen liquor from the gas station, which is also an authorized liquor retailer, and when the woman was confronted by staff, she threatened them with a needle.

“The woman then left the store, got into a vehicle and fled the scene,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP.

The vehicle was located a short time later by East Hants District RCMP, and the 35-year-old woman and her driver, a 34-year-old woman, were both arrested without incident.

“A search warrant was subsequently executed at a residence in Sipekne’katik by the West Hants District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, in partnership with Sipekne’katik RCMP,” he said. “Police seized clothing and liquor during the search.”

Samantha May MacDonald, 35, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with the following:

· Robbery – S.344(1)(b) CC

· Assault with a Weapon – S.267(a) CC (2 counts)

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose – S.88(2) CC

· Uttering Threats against a Person – S.264.1(1)(a) CC (2 counts)

· Theft under $5,000 – S.334(b) CC

Kathleen Andrea Brooks, 34, of Sipekne’katik, has been charged with the following:

· Robbery – S.344(1)(b) CC

· Theft under $5,000 – S.334(b) CC



Both women were also charged under the Health Protection Act for non-essential travel outside of their municipality.

The two were remanded into custody and will appear in Kentville Provincial Court later today, May 19.

The investigations in both cases are still ongoing.

File # 2021-678333, 2021-680087