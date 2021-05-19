HALIFAX: The province announced two deaths related to COVID-19 on May 19. A man in his 60s has died in Eastern Zone and a woman in her 60s has died in Central Zone.

There have now been 74 COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 and 164 recoveries today.

There are 59 cases in Central Zone, 19 in Eastern Zone, three in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

An additional patient in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.

Two of the cases in the Eastern Zone involve a resident and outside agency staff member at Harbourstone Enhanced Care, a long-term care facility in Sydney. A third case in the Eastern Zone involves a staff member of My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney.

Staff and residents in the impacted units of both facilities are being tested and residents are being cared for in their rooms. Most residents of both facilities have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



One of the cases in Central Zone involves a staff member at The Ivy Meadows, a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank. This is the second case involving a staff member at this facility. Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,262 active cases of COVID-19. There are 101 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 57 for non-ICU, and 59 for people in ICU.On May 18, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,324 tests.As of May 18, 442,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 40,096 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 3,258 positive COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,988 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Travel within Nova Scotia:Nova Scotians should remain as close to their home and community as possible, unless travel is essential for work, caregiving, necessary shopping or medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance, ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/ Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.