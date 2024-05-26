VIDEO/PHOTOS: Guided Walk in Lower Sackville kicks off Bird Week

LOWER SACKVILLE: A guided Bird Walk took place in Lower Sackville on May 24.

The Laker News tagged along as Bird Friendly Halifax Coalition put on the walk at the First Lake Trailhead, where Councillor Paul Russell was among those who attended.

The walk is held in conjunction with the celebration of Bird Week, which is May 24-31.

Bird Friendly Halifax Coalition is a working group of organizations and individuals trying to make HRM more bird-friendly.

The group put on a series of guided Bird Walks in each HRM District during the week of May 24 – 31.

This allows municipal Councillors and citizens can learn about birds in their neighbourhood and understand where more work is needed to protect our feathered friends.

A guided bird walk also took place at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley on May 25, with Deputy Mayor /Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon participating.

Here are a few photos from the bird walk in Lower Sackville

Some birds are spotted. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Showing off some of the camera equipment used to get photos of birds. (Dagley Media photo)

The guided walk had several people turn up. (Dagley Media photo)

