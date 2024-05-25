Funding available for community clean energy projects

From a release

HALIFAX: Clean energy community projects focused on buildings, electricity and transportation can receive funding through the Low Carbon Communities program.



“Nova Scotian communities have long been one of our greatest allies in our fight against climate change,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“Through the annual Low Carbon Communities grants, we’re helping communities get their innovative clean energy projects off the ground, moving them closer to reduced emissions and a cleaner future.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Low Carbon Communities funding can be used for community planning and designs, feasibility studies, education, public engagement and initiatives that help put low-carbon solutions in place.

Some examples include:

– energy audits, designs and deep retrofit plans for new or existing buildings

– plans or studies for community solar, net-metered solar or energy storage

– plans or studies for electric vehicle fleets or shared mobility services

– workforce development and training or upskilling within the clean energy sector.

The program is open to Nova Scotia municipalities, First Nations bands and organizations, registered non-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions and businesses with clean energy projects that benefit local communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Low Carbon Communities is a commitment in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.

The plan aims to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians. It includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, switch to clean energy and transportation, create a clean economy, make homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and help Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.



Quick Facts:

– the deadline for applications is June 24

– $1.5 million is available for projects this fiscal year

– since launching in 2018, $5 million has been invested through Low Carbon Communities to support about 90 community-led projects across the province

– the Low Carbon Communities grant advances action 54 under Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth.