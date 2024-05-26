Vipers track athletes have success; some advance to provincials

FALL RIVER: Several athletes from Georges P. Vanier Junior High will be heading to provincial track and field championships in Cape Breton.

The results from local county and then regional championships, held last week.

Results for the Vipers were provided to The Laker News so we could advise the community. We did not have results from Harold T. Barrett as of the posting of this piece.

We are working on getting track results for Lockview High.

Coached by Jake MacLellan; Brett Verge; and Sean Hanlon, the Vipers had 40 student-athletes with 22 of them advancing to regionals.

At county track and field championships, the Junior girls took home the banner in the 4×100 m relay and the 4×400 m relay.

The Junior boys won the 4×400 m relay and came second in the 4×100 m relay.

Jayden Tillman had a stellar county championships.

He came home second in the junior boys 100 m and 200 m races; was part of the 4×100 m relay team; and won the junior boys 400 m race. He was also part of the 4×400 m relay.

Max Brien picked up hardware at county in junior boys triple jump; 1500 metres; and was part of the 4×400 m relay, all which were gold medals and punched his ticket to regionals.

He was third best in the high jump and was part of the 4×100 relay second place team.

Ava Manley came home second in the 200 metres; hurdles; fourth in the 400 metres race, and eighth in the high jump.

Manley was also part of the Jr. high girls 4×100 m and 4×400 gold medal placings.

Georgia Hines took home top spot in the javelin competition for GPV.

Addison Labucki took home first in triple jump; second in 100 m; and third in long jump.

Addison also teamed with others in the Jr girls 4×100 relay.

Supported athletes Quinn Hawley came home second in the shot put and seventh in 100 m race.

Claire Fahey was fourth in shot put and fourth in 100 m.

Wyatt Hamilton was seventh in shot put.

At regionals, the jr high girls 4×100 relay team of Grace Hilton; Ava Manley; Josie Luedey; and Addison Labucki advanced with a first-place victory.

In the jr. high girls 4×400 m relay team came second.

The squad includes: Charlotte Whitman; Ava Manley; Josie Luedey; and Avah Nicholson.

Manley also advanced to regionals with a second in the 200 m; a second in the 400 m.

Labucki also advanced with a fourth place in triple jump and as the alternate for the 100 m race.

Meanwhile, supported athletes Quinn Hawley is going to provincials with a second-place result in shot put.

Claire Fahey advanced with a fourth in the 100 m supported athletes race. She is also the shot-put alternate as she was fifth at regionals.