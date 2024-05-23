Monster Trucks to invade Scotia Speedworld for three shows in July

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Bounty Hunter, World Champion Overkill Evolution, Fan Favourite Shark Bite.

Those are some of the big name Monster Trucks headed to Scotia Speedworld at the end of July for the NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks presented by Your Atlantic Ram Dealers.

The trucks will take to the race track where the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing series takes the green flag at Scotia Speedworld for three shows from July 26-28.

Show times are 7 p.m. on July 26; and 2 p.m. matinees on both July 27 and July 28.

The Series will make stops in Geary, NB Speedway 660, Riverglade, NB, Petty Raceway, Avondale, NL Eastbound Speedway, and Halifax, NS Scotia Speedworld.

1500+ Horse Power, 10,000lb trucks on 66” tires, and standing at 12 feet high, these superstars are sure to bring fans to their feet with excitement.

The series will feature some of the biggest names in Monster Trucks, including 2-time World Champion Bounty Hunter, World Champion Overkill Evolution, Fan Favourite Shark Bite, Higher Education the Cool Bus, Hot Tamale, the Queen of Monster Trucks Scarlet Bandit, and Legendary

OG’s Black Stallion and Taurus from the 1980s.

Plus, fans will get the chance to ride on a Real Live Monster Truck with Monster Ride Trucks Knucklehead and Redneck Road Trip.

World Superstars of Freestyle Motocross from the Major League of Freestyle Team will join in on the action.

Athletes will jump a 70-foot gap performing aerial stunts such as backflip combinations and all the classics.

Show Times:

Friday, July 26th: Gates 5pm and Showtime 7pm

Saturday, July 27th: Gates 12pm and Showtime 2pm

Sunday, July 28th: Gates 12pm and Showtime 2pm

Tickets: Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, May 24 at 12pm, via online only at www.scotiaspeedworld.ca or www.showpass.com

Tickets start at just $20 + Ticket Fees

Brought to you by: NAPA Auto Parts, Atlantic Ram Dealers, Kenny U Pull Elmsdale, and Action Car & Truck Accessories