Police seeking suspect in Fall River break-and-enter

FALL RIVER: RCMP are searching for a suspect in a break-and-enter in Fall River.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told the Laker News that police from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded on May 15 to a call of an incident at a residence in the community.

The call came at approximately 10:30 a.m., and sent multiple officers to Horobin Drive in Fall River.

Residents had posted on a community Facebook page that they saw several police cruisers heading towards Blue Hill Road.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The caller told police there was a break-and-enter in progress, said Cpl. Tremblay.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had forced his way into a home and quickly left when he was confronted by a resident,” he said.

He said police searched the area for a man believed to have been involved but did not located him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

File # 24-64307