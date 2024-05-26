ENFIELD: A women’s hockey player from Enfield is looking to become the next bluenoser to join the PWHL.

According to Maritime Hockey on Twitter/X, Megan Forrest is among three Maritimers who have signalled they will be entering the upcoming Professional Women’s Hockey league draft.

Forrest is currently listed as playing with the Mannheim Mad Dogs in the DFEL hockey league.

In 2022-2023, Forrest had 10 goals and seven assists in 20 games with the Mad dogs.

No stats information could be found for the 2023-2024 hockey season.

The other Maritime players expected to enter the PWHL draft include:

Brooke Henderson (AUS) from the UPEI Panthers

Mae Batherson (NCAA) from St. Lawrence University.