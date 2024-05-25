BermudaAir’s inaugural flight to Halifax Stanfield takes off May 25

Flight Establishes Convenient, Direct Year-Round

Air Service Between Halifax and Bermuda

HAMILTON, BERMUDA: BermudAir, Bermuda’s flagship airline, has launched direct service between Halifax and Bermuda.

BermudAir will provide non-stop air service between the destinations year-round, beginning with its inaugural flight on May 25 to Halifax Stanfield Airport.

With a flight time of just two and a half hours, service to Bermuda from Halifax Stanfield International Airport will take place once a week, every Saturday. This reinstates direct flights to the island after a hiatus of over ten years.

“We’re delighted to launch this service for Bermuda and Halifax,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir.

“This route opens up convenient access to Bermuda, a destination that provides an unparalleled experience for travellers seeking a beautiful natural environment, rich culture, varied culinary scene and warm friendly people.”

Scott added that the short, comfortable flights on BermudAir combined with the renowned hospitality of Bermuda as a tourism destination, provides travellers from Halifax with a very attractive vacation opportunity year-round.

“We’re happy to support further tourism development in Bermuda by opening up this route for visitors from Halifax and look forward to welcoming many travellers to the island on board.”

Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority, also hailed the introduction of BermudAir’s new service: “We are excited to welcome BermudAir to Halifax Stanfield, re-establishing a strong connection between Nova Scotia and Bermuda.

“This service is more than just a new flight; it is a gateway to endless possibilities for leisure and business growth in both destinations. Welcome aboard, BermudAir.”

“After operating for less than a year, the addition of Halifax, along with service to Toronto which launched on May 17, now brings our strategic network expansion to seven routes between Bermuda, Canada and the USA,” said Scott.

“We have an incredible team and this remarkable achievement in such a short period of time is a testament to their hard work and effectiveness.”

BermudAir operates Embraer E175 aircraft on their routes, featuring a dual-class cabin, with 14 seats in a business cabin and 52 seats in an economy cabin.

Committed to delivering a premium in-flight experience, both cabins provide superior customer service, complimentary food and beverage service (inclusive of alcohol), and exceptional comfort throughout the journey.

Among other benefits, the business cabin service offers additional booking flexibility, higher checked baggage allowances and preferential fare conditions for changes and cancellations.

Passengers on the inaugural Bermuda to Halifax flight will be welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute.

BermudAir’s team will also celebrate the inaugural flight with gifts and Canada-themed food and beverages for passengers on board, along with a gate celebration on arrival at YHZ.

Access to more information and making bookings is available via the BermudAir app or website: www.flybermudair.com