Survivors of cancer to be honoured; Relay for Life set for June 5 at LHS

FALL RIVER: Organizers are excited as they put the finishing touches on the Relay for Life event at Lockview High School.

The Relay for Life, a fundraiser and way to show support for those who have survived cancer or families that have lost loved ones with the disease, is set for June 5 in Fall River.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plenty of fun activities scheduled.

Students are hard at work with their teams and individually raising money for the cause.

As of May 11, the students have raised more than $10,000 according to their Instagram page.

In a message to The Laker News, organizers encourage community members who are survivors of cancer to come to the event as there will be a survivors lap which honours them.

“We want a way to reach everyone in the community to make sure everyone is included and know they are welcome,” organizers said.

Food and survivor shirts will be provided to all survivors who attend.

Organizers are planning for a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow cancer survivors and enjoy a beautiful day outdoors with lots of games and entertainment to enjoy.

If anyone is interested they can email lhsrelay@gnspes.ca .