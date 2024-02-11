HALIFAX: Blake Brien thought he was going to just another Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League game featuring his favourite Halifax Mooseheads hosting the Saint John Sea Dogs at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Feb. 8.

Little did he know about the surprise that would await him.

Blake is a wish kid living with Cystic Fibrosis, and had asked to be a Toronto Maple Leaf for a day as his wish.

Well, that became reality at the Mooseheads game.

Check out our video story for how the night went and Blake’s reaction.

Blake and his family will head to Toronto on Monday for his big day as a Leaf on Tuesday in the Six.

Here are some video still photos as well from the night that Blake won’t soon forget.

The wish is revealed during the first period of the Mooseheads game. 9Healey photo)

Hal and the crew with Blake. (Healey photo)

There were many family members of the Brien family among those in attendance at Scotiabank Centre scattered throughout, as were friends.

Teammates of Blake’s Bedford Blues hockey team also were there cheering on their buddy.