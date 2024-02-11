Gee-Gees women’s rugby announces commitment of Lockview’s Day

FALL RIVER: Fiona Day is all smiles.

The Fall River product has announced she will be donning the Garnet and Grey of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women’s rugby team.

The news was made public last week and posted by the Gee-Gees on their Instagram.

Many friends congratulated Day, a Lockview High student, on the news through shares in their Instagram stories.

The Gee-Gees said Day was their first recruit for the 2024-2025 women’s rugby season to be announced.

Day said she was very happy to commit to the Gee-Gees.

“I’m excited to be going to uOttawa and playing for them,” said Day, who also plays with the ACTION Benefits Penguins U18 female hockey team.

She said uOttawa “felt most like home.”

“It’s also the best place for my schooling and rugby wise,’ she said.

Day said with the decision made she enjoy what’s left of her senior year at LHS.

“It’s a weight lifted off of my shoulder, less pressure to choose a school,” said Day. “I can enjoy the rest of my high school.”

She said she will prepare the only way she knows how.

“I will continue to train hard and come prepared for both training camp and school,” said Day.

The Gee-Gees bestowed accolades on the Halifax TARS player.

“Fiona’s speed and rugby IQ have been key on the TARS,” they said on their Instagram post.

“We’re looking forward to having her in the Granet and Grey.”

If the Gee-Gees name sounds familiar to locals it should.

At least two other local athletes—Camryn Giddens (volleyball) and Emma Archibald (Nordiq cross country skiing—are also with clubs at the Ottawa university.