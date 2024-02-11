Plenty to do on the ice with the East Hants Curling Association

LANTZ: East Hants RCMP Community policing officer Const. Preston Burns paid a visit to the East Hants Sportsplex Feb. 8 to meet with members of the East Hants Curling.

EHCA President Harold MacNeil said the mission of the curling association is to provide the community of East Hants with an opportunity to participate locally in the sport of curling.

“To this end, EHCA aims to provide equipment and facilities, either temporary or permanent, that would allow such activity to be enjoyed by all ages and abilities,” said MacNeil.

Anyone who wants to try their hand at the wonderful sport of curling is encouraged to contact the association at info@easthantscurling.ca.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and to keep active,” he said.

The association, in conjunction with East Hants Youth Links, also brought the opportunity to East Hants youth to experience curling free of charge.

Youth and coaches meet every Thursday at the Sportsplex at 3:30 p.m.

Any child interested in this free program is asked to contact EHYL though their website by logging on to ehyouthlinks.ca.

They can also do so by contacting the curling association at info@easthantscurling.ca.