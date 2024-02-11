Station 45 volunteer firefighters support Turf field fundraising

FALL RIVER: The HRM Northern Suburban Track and Turf field has received a boost in support.

Station 45 Fall River Volunteer firefighters recently showed their support for the project with a donation.

The firefighters were able to donate $1,000 towards the fundraising efforts of the volunteer Track and Turf to fulfill the $213,000 community fundraising requirement by this summer.

The volunteer committee is working towards building a new, multi-sport, all-weather artificial turf field, walking and running track located at Lockview High in Fall River.

The firefighters commitment to giving back to the community is at the core of their values, so they were honoured to support the incredible work of the Turf committee.

To support the project yourself you can do so by making cheques payable to “HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee” or e-transfer to NSTTFR@hotmail.com.

For more information please visit Facebook by searching for HRM Suburban North Turf.