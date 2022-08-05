Welcoming atmosphere greets clients at Merida Law

FALL RIVER: Merida: one who has achieved high honour.

That’s exactly what three lawyers with a new law firm named Merida Law, located at Unit 102 at 1330 Fall River Road (the Fall River Dental location), are hoping to achieve for and from its clientele.

According to Google, Merida is a feminine name of Latin origin that means “one who has achieved a high honour.” For example, if you follow Disney and Pixar, the character that may come to mind most is Princess Merida from the movie Brave.

Lawyers Jennifer Knebel Reid; Katie Brady; and Hillary Brannen opened at their new location in July, and the response has been nothing but welcoming. And that’s exactly what their new location is with a comfortable waiting area complete with a comfortable couch and paintings donning the walls.

The services they provide include Family Law; Mediation; Real Estate; and Wills and Estates. As the three say they practice “small town law”— meaning they try to provide the services that are needed to keep a small town going.

The three had worked together at a former firm and discovered they all enjoyed working with each other so decided to do their own thing.

“I think our areas of practice are very complementary with each other, so it made for a really good opportunity to start our own business and continue as a team,” said Knebel Reid. “We hope to be able to meet all of the needs of the community.”

Brannen said they chose the location where they are situated because it’s central and for its visibility in the community.

“It’s nice to be in a professional building with other businesses so we get a little bit of foot traffic,” she said.

“We feel that the space is big enough we can grow into it,” added Brady. “It feels like a pretty long-term space that we can work with.”

Knebel Reid said they wanted to stay in Fall River.

“We all had been working here for awhile and had some connections here,” she said.

Merida Law, who’s four staff are all women, will be holding a Grand Opening celebration on Sept 15, running from 5:00-7:30. The three said there will be plenty of food and fun for the day to be had, and welcome everyone from the community to come on by.

Brady said Merida Law is very intentional about being part of the community they work in, rather then just being in it.

“We’re pretty actively trying to figure out how we do that,” she said. “I think our atmosphere is more welcoming and laid back then the bigger firms that come to mind in the city.

“It’s cool that we’re female-owned, and it’s cool being in business with some of your friends.”

Knebel Reid said the three all had an established practice already, so the transition has been seamless.

“I think we’re off to a really good start.”

For all your Family Law; Mediation; Real Estate; and Wills and Estates needs, you can get it under one roof at Merida Law in Fall River.

Merida Law, located at 1330 Fall River Road Unit 102 (the bottom parking lot) is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.