From the Cruiser – July 27- Aug. 3

ENFIELD: Over the past week (July 27 to Aug. 3) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 131 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

MOTORCYCLE VS DEER MVC

On July 31, East Hants RCMP were called to the scene of a motorcycle vs deer collision on Highway 354 near Upper Rawdon.

The two riders on the motorcycle did sustain injuries and were attended to by EHS.

THEFT OF BOAT

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of theft of boat on July 31. The victim reported their 10-foot boat was stolen overnight from the waterfront of a dwelling on Lily Lake Road, Lakelands.

The value of the craft is between $1500-$2,000.

Police believe someone may have observed this activity and are looking for a witness to come forward.

BUILDING MATERIALS STOLEN

On August 3, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of the theft of building materials near Tennecape.

Approximately 40 sheets of roof and wall sheathing valued at roughly $1,200 were stolen over the weekend.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information on this matter.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Josef Michael Andrew Poole, 27 of Red Deer, Alberta.

Josef Michael Andrew Poole is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 348(1)(B) Break and Enter and Commit

· Criminal Code Section 334(A) Theft over $5000

· Criminal Code Section 333.1(1) Theft of Car

These charges stem from an incident which took place in East Uniacke in September, 2016.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Josef Michael Andrew Poole.

