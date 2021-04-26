Wellington Pizza among potential COVID19 exposure locations April 25

WELLINGTON: Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at eight locations in the Central Zone, three locations in the Northern Zone, and a correction to an Air Canada flight.

One of the locations in the Central Zone is Wellington Pizza on Hwy 2 in Wellington. This occurred on April 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

In the release it says for this location and others listed for people to: “Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result.

“If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.”

In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed here: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.

Nova Scotia Health continues to increase testing capacity across the province and particularly in Eastern Zone in response to the rising demand for testing in that area.

Please check https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en often for the latest locations, dates and times for testing availability. Testing location details are also available by calling 811. Thank you in advance for your patience as we continue to work to offer safe, timely and accessible testing.

Other locations on the list include:

La Frasca Cibi & Vini (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on April 19 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3. · Ocean Lane Bowling-Sports Bar (45 Lake Rd, Tatamagouche) on April 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

· Wired Monk (5147 Morris St, Halifax) on April 19 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

· The Country Bread Basket Bakery & Coffee Shop (629 Brule Point Rd, Tatamagouche) on April 20 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

· Jost Vineyards (48 Vintage Ln, Malagash) on April 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

· Steak and Stein Family Restaurant (620 Portland St, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

· *CORRECTED DATE* Old Triangle Pub (5136 Prince St, Halifax) on April 21 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

· Scotia Square Food Court (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on April 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and April 22 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

· World Gym Dartmouth (114 Woodlawn Rd, Dartmouth) on April 14, 15 and 18 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and April 22 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

· ProEdge Sports Conditioning Limited (36 Duke St, Bedford) on April 23 between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

· *CORRECTED DEPARTURE LOCATION* Air Canada flight 8782 travelling on April 19 from Montreal (7:00 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 22-27, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

Please remember: Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so. Please book an appointment online or call 811 and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.

Currently, anyone who traveled outside of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to self-isolate alone for 14 days after arriving.

If a person returning from non-essential travel outside of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador is unable to isolate alone, then everyone in the home where they are isolating will have to self-isolate as well.

When Nova Scotia Health Public Health makes a public notification it is not in any way a reflection on the behaviour or activities of those named in the notification.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus