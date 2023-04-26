This column is brought to you by:

by Deborah Peddle-Hann

As the crocus and tulips start to burst through the ground and the weather warms up, it’s a great time to do a little spring cleaning, for both your home and your health. Just like you clean out your closet or deep clean your home, it could be helpful to give your body a freshening up with the change in season.

Over time, and especially over the winter, our bodies can accumulate toxins from the air we breathe, the products we use and the foods we eat, especially if you have sensitivities. These toxins can contribute to a variety of health issues, including fatigue, digestive issues and headaches. By focusing on a few strategies, we can help eliminate toxins and improve our overall health.

“Detox” is not a word I love. In fact, I try to stay away from it as much as I can because it has created a lot of awful products that can be dangerous if not used under the close supervision of a naturopathic doctor or physician. Our bodies (liver, kidneys, lungs, intestine, skin and lymph system) are naturally designed to cleanse and detox so no special products are needed. But there are some things we can do to help it along.

Drink plenty of filtered water. Staying hydrated is key to eliminating toxins, either by using the bathroom, or by sweating. Unless your doctor says otherwise, aim for 2.5-3 litres of water a day and consider adding lemon or cucumber slices for extra flavor and detoxifying benefits.

Eat whole foods and focus on fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fat, and fibre. Avoid processed foods, sugar and alcohol. This may be difficult for the first few days, but I promise if you stick with it, stay hydrated and ensure you are eating enough, you will feel amazing by the end of a week. You do not need to starve yourself to cleanse your body.

Get moving. Exercise is a great way to support your body’s natural detoxification process, through sweat and breathing. Aim for at least 30 minutes of any type of exercise most days of the week and try to incorporate strength training at least 2 days each week.

Get extra rest and go to bed on an empty tummy, but not starving. Sleep is essential for allowing your body to repair and recharge. Your immune system and natural detoxification organs rev up while you sleep. Aim for 7-8 hours of rest and consider establishing a relaxing bedtime routine to help you wind down.

Please remember that cleansing your body doesn’t have to be a one-time event. You can feel amazing year-round by incorporating these suggestions into your daily routine. By taking care of your body and giving it the tools it needs to eliminate toxins, you’ll feel refreshed, energized, and ready to tackle whatever comes your way. So, happy spring cleaning – your body will thank you!

