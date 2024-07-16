WOLFVILLE: The Wine Growers Nova Scotia (WGNS) and Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia (GGANS) say they are deeply concerned about the recently disclosed figures related to the province’s Commercial Wine Bottling Program.

Implemented on January 8 and paused on March 18, the program poses a serious threat to Nova Scotia’s farm wine sector and the rural communities that have been connected to it for the last 25 years.

“The $1.2 million subsidy given to two wine bottling companies to import grape juice before the program was paused has raised considerable alarm within the farm wine community, especially given those months are slower months,” said Haley Brown, Executive Director of WGNS.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The industry had estimated that the commercial wine bottling program could cost Nova Scotians $6-12 million in its first year alone.

“The Nova Scotia farm wine industry would be by foreign grown, low-cost juice imported by commercial bottlers. It would be a race to the bottom, and the bottlers would likely be profiting even before selling at the NSLC.”

Nova Scotia’s farm wine industry is a crucial contributor to the province’s economy, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and hospitality.

With an annual economic impact of $245 million, the industry’s success is integral to the growth and prosperity of Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This vibrant sector stands in stark contrast to the decline seen in many rural parts of Canada, showcasing the potential for agricultural and tourism-driven revitalization.

“Wine growers and grape growers formed a working group with the province following the March decision by the Premier to pause the commercial program to collaborate on the path forward.

“Our members have been consistent that the province’s commercial wine bottling program as launched in January would devastate the farm wine sector. No other region in the world funds the importation of foreign agriculture products to compete with domestic production,” Brown said.

“Premier Tim Houston’s decision on March 18 to pause the subsidy program and establish a working group was a step in the right direction.

The farm wineries and grape growers who are part of the working group have continued to collaborate over months, actively seeking a resolution that will benefit local production and local jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT;

Nova Scotia tax dollars should notb e used to subsidize grape growers in foreign jurisdictions,” Brown added.

“The past decade has demonstrated that Nova Scotia is able to grow high-quality grapes which are crafted into award-winning wines.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the province over the coming weeks to seize the opportunity to invest in local grape growing and wine making that maximizes benefit to our province.” Melanie Eelman, President, Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia.