HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will soon be able to access more information about their X-ray results through the YourHealthNS app.

X-ray reports completed from July 15, and onward will be available through the app 14 days later.

The report includes findings from the X-ray, a comparison with any previous X-rays, the patient’s history and a summary.



“After a successful pilot and provincewide expansion of electronic health record access, we continue to provide Nova Scotians with more information about the healthcare they are receiving,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“This is just the beginning as we plan to make more records and information available that will help Nova Scotians take a more active role in their healthcare,” said Thompson.

X-ray reports will add to the information – date, time and location of the scan, body part scanned and the provider who requested the X-ray – currently available through the app. Images will not be available.

Earlier this month, the Province expanded access to electronic health records to people provincewide with a valid Nova Scotia health card who are 16 and older.

Providing Nova Scotians access to their electronic health records to better manage their healthcare is part of a larger digital health transformation that includes YourHealthNS, virtual care, e-referrals, the Care Coordination Centre, the Oncology Transformation Project and the One Person One Record clinical information system.



Quick Facts:

– the Province expanded electronic health records access provincewide after a successful three-month pilot project with 15 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners at six clinics; the pilot was available to more than 13,000 patients

– more than 600,000 X-rays were performed in Nova Scotia in 2023