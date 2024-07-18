More child porn charges laid against Windsor Junction man

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Police have placed additional child pornography-related charges against a Windsor Junction man following further investigation.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with N.S. RCMP, said the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has laid the additional charges against the man.

In July 2023, ICE executed several search warrants at a home on Windsor Junction Rd. in Windsor Junction.

At the residence, a 57-year-old man was safely arrested and later charged.

Several electronic devices were seized at the scene.

Here’s our previous story; https://thelaker.ca/windsor-junction-man-charged-with-child-porn-firearm-offences/

Cpl. Tremblay said that through the course of the investigation, officers have analyzed 70TB of digital evidence contained within more than 40 electronic devices.

As a result, on June 25, ICE officers arrested the now 58-year-old man at a scheduled court appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

In addition to last year’s charges, Robert Edward List faces charges of Failure to Comply with a Court Order (11 counts) and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Court Order along with historical offences of:

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Sexual Exploitation

Sexual Assault

Corrupt Morals (1997 Criminal Code offence)

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

List appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He will return in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 25.

The investigation, assisted by officers from the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and HRP Digital Forensic Services, into historical events is ongoing.

“At this time, the historical charges are in relation to three victims who were youths at the time of the offences,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

In Nova Scotia, it’s mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography.

Anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to police. Failing to report suspicious activity could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Police encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to their local police or by using Canada’s National tip site for reporting online sexual exploitation of children: www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 23-80452, 24-81258