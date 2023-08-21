Windsor Junction man charged with child porn, firearm offences

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A 57-year-old Windsor Junction man has been charged with almost two dozen offences related to sexual, firearms, and child pornography.

Cpl. Chris Marshall with N.S. RCMP said that between July 14 and 19, 2023, the Integrated ICE Unit, assisted by officers from the RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division and Halifax District RCMP, executed multiple search warrants throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality, in relation to an ongoing creation of child pornography investigation.

The man was safely arrested at a home on Windsor Junction Road in Windsor Junction.

In July when The Laker News inquired about heavy police presence at a location in the community, Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay provided little detail as to what was going on. He said further info would come at a later date.

The request for information came after residents had expressed concern with seeing the amount of police and no details.

“During the searches, officers located and seized, photo studio equipment, electronic devices containing child pornography, firearms, and ammunition,” said Cpl. Marshall.

Robert Edward List, 57, of Windsor Junction, has been charged with 19 offences in relation to crimes against children and nine firearms offences, which occurred between 2006 and 2023:

That list includes:

Sexual Assault.

Luring a Child.

Making Child Pornography.

Possession of Child Pornography.

Invitation to Sexual Touching.

Sexual Interference.

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm.

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

List was remanded into custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court Aug. 21.

He was released by the courts on 27 conditions.

List was ordered to reside in Lunenburg County, where he will be electronically monitored.

His conditions also include that he cannot access the Internet, nor have contact with any person under the age of 16.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 23-80452, 23-84059