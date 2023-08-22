BURNTCOAT HEAD PARK: With N.S. now in Hurricane season and the winter that usually always brings some bad storms, Premier Tim Houston and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald were asked about advice to Nova Scotians.

Given the damage caused by the changing climate during the wildfires and flood storms, preparation is key the two said.

Premier Houston was also asked about the impact from both on the financial books for the province with cleanup costs.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two were interviewed during a stop at Burntcoat Head Park near Noel.

Here is that video interview as shot/edited by Dagley Media.