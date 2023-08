LANTZ: The ball season has come to an end for the U-11 East Hants Mastodons.

At the recent U-11 fast pitch championships, the Mastodons, who had one of the backstops behind fastpitch in EH Chris Hopewell as one of their coaches, lost in the championship final.

That meant that the team of upstart young ball players came home with silver.

We would like to congratulate the players on a great season.