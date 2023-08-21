East Hants players contribute in Border Battle tournament win

EAST HANTS: Four players who play in East Hants helped Nova Scotia’s Unde-r15 Young Guns capture the Border Battle tournament title in New Hampshire recently.

Team N.S. went 5-1 overall in the tournament, including a loss to New Hampshire in round robin. That’s the team they would eventually meet in the championship final.

The end result came about due to some beautiful passing plays and late game heroics to send the Bluenosers home with the title for the U-15 division.

N.S. had players from across the province on the team at the early August tournament, including from the Major Bantam Rangers who play in Lantz.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the semi-final, N.S. was down 2-0 and came back for the 4-3 overtime win over N.B. Young Guns,

For overtime it was three-on-three sudden death.

That set up the rematch in the final with New Hampshire, who had gone undefeated through the event to that point.

It would be a good gauge on how well N.S. had improved through the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the final, Nova Scotia trailed 2-0 before tying the game late and sending it to extra time.

New Hampshire outplayed N.S. for the first half, before N.S. got their game going laying the body hard, snagging a couple of goals. N.S. tied the game with one minute left sending it to overtime.

That meant late game heroics would decide the winner.

Theo Stapleton fed Mathis George 18 seconds into overtime for the win sending the N.S. squad home with the championship.