Moran, Flanagan key U-13 girls Lacrosse national bronze medal win

REGINA, SASK.: Nine local Under-13 girls lacrosse players have returned home form Lacrosse Nationals with a first-ever bronze medal.

Team Nova Scotia defeated Saskatchewan 20-1 in the bronze medal game to capture the medal during the first ever appearance of Under-13 players at nationals.

The tournament put the teams competing in U-13 in the history books.

The nine from the Windsor Junction/Lakeview/Fall River area were among the roster of 15 on N.S.

Among the locals were: Piper Hopkins of Waverley; Eila Flanagan of Windsor Junction; Molly James of Fall River; Joss Moran of Fall River; Waverley’s Becca Barkhouse; Millie Webster of Lakeview; Sloan Nicholson of Fall River; Issy Evong of Windsor Junction; and Sylvia Sutherland of Fall River.

Moran had the game winner for N.S., while Flanagan, assisted by Hopkins, had the other N.S. goal in the bronze medal clinching victory.

Four teams competed in the Under-13 girls division. Besides Nova Scotia, there were B.C., Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Team Nova Scotia had tied Saskatchewan 2-2 to finish in third place overall in the standings.

N.S. lost to Ontario 11-1 in the semi-final, setting up the bronze medal game.

Other lacrosse players from the area competed in various divisions during the national championship.