Councillor Deagle Gammon responds to MLA Wong’s Carr Farm sewage treatment plant post

FALL RIVER: The following is a statement issued Aug. 21 by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon responding to information in a post/statement from Minister/MLA Brian Wong regarding the Sewage Treatment Plant.

In his post, MLA Wong indicated that HRM and Halifax Water had denied the developer of the Carr Farm hooking up to the Lockview-MacPherson system.

However, Deagle Gammon, who represents District 1 Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, said she has verified that there was no denial as no application was ever made.

MLA Wong’s post was posted on The Laker News website on Aug. 20. He had made it late last week.

“I have verified with both Halifax Water and HRM Planning to add to the understanding of the Sewage Treatment Plant approved for the Carr Farm Development.

o “Staff from the Municipal Planning & Development team and Halifax Water staff met with the developer on different occasions and discussed the possibility of linking the development to the municipal wastewater system. The developer had two available options and considered both.”

“The opportunity and challenges relating to the option to upgrade and connect to the Lockview-MacPherson system was discussed with the developer, but no application to the municipality was made.”

o “Upgrading and connecting to the municipal wastewater system remains an available option for the developer.

“But it would need to be proposed by the developer through the formal application process for Halifax Water and ultimately Halifax Regional Council’s consideration.”

“There was no denial of an application as none were made.”

“I have shared this information with our MLA this morning.”