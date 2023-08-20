BURNTCOAT HEAD PARK: It’s been a rough few months for those in Nova Scotia.

From the impacts of Hurricane Fiona, to the wildfires in Tantallon and Barrington area, and the tragic flooding that saw four residents die in the flash flooding.

It all has left an impact on many mental health.

Premier Tim Houston and his staff are no different in feeling the impact on them.

During a video interview on several topics with The Laker News at Burntcoat Head Park, Premier Houston was asked how he and his staff are doing after the past few months.

He was visiting the Hants North area with Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald.